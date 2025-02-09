Kid Rock was a special guest at Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan's Birthday Bash in Nashville on Saturday night (Feb. 8), but his onstage appearance quickly went sideways after the crowd's enthusiasm wasn't up to Rock's standards.

Rock came out for a performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary," with a band that included Bryan himself on keyboards.

Things started out smoothly enough, and Rock and the band sounded great, according to fan-filmed video shared to TikTok. But things started to go downhill when Rock asked the audience to clap along to the song.

In the video, you can see that some fans in the front were indeed following Rock's instructions. But several others were too busy dancing, partying, taking video or chatting to put their hands in the air.

"F--k them. F--k them. Hey, hey, stop," Rock says at one point, bringing the band to a halt. "If you ain't gonna clap, we [ain't] gonna sing. That's how it's gonna go."

He then led the audience in an over-exaggerated demonstration of what he meant. "Don't get too fast," he said as he clapped along to the song.

And for another minute or so, the performance was back in business. But fans still weren't clapping enough for Rock, and he once again interrupted the performance: This time, for good.

"You know what, f--k y'all. You ain't gonna clap, I'm gone," he said, turning around and leaving the stage. The rest of the band looked confused, and the evening's honoree David Bryan turns towards him, appearing to hold up his hand in a "what just happened?" gesture.

The Sun also shared video of the moment, adding that Rock didn't return to the stage at any point in the evening, but the band carried on with their performance after his departure.

In recent years, Rock has been known for his explosive comments, many of which have been tied to his conservative political leanings. Last November, he joked that he'd been named a member of U.S. president Donald Trump's political cabinet -- the Head of the Liquor Cabinet.

He also recently made headlines for getting flirty with a BBC reporter during an on-air interview.