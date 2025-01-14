Jason Aldean Performing at Trump’s Inauguration, Too — See Who Else

This year's presidential inauguration ceremony will have plenty of country music flair — and it's not just the official swearing in of president-elect Donald Trump that will feature some of country music's biggest names.

Per Axios, several country singers will be a part of the events scheduled throughout inauguration weekend as President Trump prepares to take office.

Carrie Underwood Performing at the 2025 Inauguration

On Monday (Jan. 13), Carrie Underwood was announced as one of the performers who will take the stage on Inauguration Day. She's scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful."

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she says in a statement. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

But, Inauguration Weekend Will Feature More Big Performers

Like so many years past, this year's passing of the presidential torch will feature a long lineup of events. Events like the "Victory Rally" and the Inauguration Ball fill the schedule of events set to take place in Washington, D.C. over the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19.

Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Many country artists have been tapped to serve as entertainment at these various events — in fact, there will be at least one singer from the genre at each celebration. Even the Village People have been selected to perform their song "YMCA" — which has become Trump's anthem throughout his campaign — at the "Victory Rally."

Country Artists Who Will Be a Part of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration