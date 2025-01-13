Carrie Underwood says she was "honored" to be asked to sing at president-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration ceremony, and she hopes her performance will help foster unity in the wake of one of the most contentious election cycles in U.S. history.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Trump's team confirmed that Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at the ceremony, which is set for Jan. 20 and marks the official beginning of Trump's second term as U.S. president.

Now, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Underwood is speaking out about her decision to take that gig.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she says.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood's inauguration performance news has drawn mixed responses from fans. Some applauded her decision, and one X user said "Toby would be proud," referring to the late country legend Toby Keith.

But others are outraged by Underwood's apparent support of Trump's presidency and politics. One former fan said that they planned on "blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music."

Another said they were "shocked and dismayed that she would sing at [an] inauguration of a convicted felon, insurrectionist and traitor."