Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump's transition team confirmed the news to political outlet Axios on Monday (Jan. 13), also adding that the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her during her performance at the event.

A program of the events scheduled for Trump's inauguration began circulating social media on Monday, listing Underwood's appearance as a part of the ceremony.

According to that program, Underwood will be performing directly before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.

Underwood did not publicly endorse a candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and she does not typically share her political viewpoints with her fans.

In 2021, her husband Mike Fisher — a former professional ice hockey center who played for the Nashville Predators — spoke out in support of football quarterback Aaron Rodgers' decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that he believed that athletes should not be penalized for forgoing the shot.

Underwood "liked" the social media post in which Fisher expressed his opinions.

Though Underwood has not spoken much on her political views, several other country artists have expressed their support for Trump in 2024.

The most vocal of those is perhaps Jason Aldean. Aldean and his wife Brittany are both supporters and personal friends of Trump, and Aldean introduced Trump to the crowd at a rally in Georgia during his candidacy. Other country stars who've expressed support of the president-elect include Chris Janson, Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr. and others.

Trump's inauguration ceremony will take place on Inauguration Day, which is Jan. 20.