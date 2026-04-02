Carrie Underwood has been touring for the past two decades and has amassed quite the library of hits to choose from when it comes time to make her nightly setlists.

But it's those same mega-hits that Underwood has sang that at times make her extremely sad when she is out on tour.

Underwood explains her dilemma during a press-conference in a media room in Nashville, saying "The hardest part of touring is figuring out what songs you're not going to do."

When you have released more than 60 singles to radio in your career and have hundreds of song credits, you can only imagine how tedious the process is to decide which songs she will or won't play each night on tour.

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She notes that "Finding that perfect balance of just enough new stuff and obviously the ones that people expect to hear, but I always get sad, I'm like 'Aww, we're not gonna do that one?'"

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Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Sense of Humor

The "Before He Cheats" singer knows that she can't possibly do all of the songs that she and her fans know and love. She jokes, "I can't be on stage for four hours singing my songs. After two hours of my songs, I'm like, 'Eww,' and, 'I'm hurtin'.'"

Surely there are some fans of Underwood's out there that would not mind one bit if the singer went rogue and sang all of her songs on stage for four hours straight, but it doesn't seem like she's that kind of artist.