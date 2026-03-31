American Idol threw viewers — and even its own contestants — a curveball during its first live show of the season.

Just as the ABC competition appeared ready to reveal which singers would move forward after “Songs of Faith Night,” host Ryan Seacrest stopped things short with an announcement no one saw coming.

Instead of results, fans were left with questions — and a full week of waiting.

A First-of-Its-Kind Moment

During the Monday (March 30) episode, Seacrest told viewers that the results for the Top 14 would not be revealed as planned.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Sends Direct Message to ‘Idol’ Haters Who Booed Her

Citing what he called an “unprecedented” voting response, Seacrest explained that the show received more than 10 million votes — forcing a delay as tabulations continue.

Rather than rush the outcome, the decision was made to hold off, pushing the Top 12 reveal to the start of next week’s live show.

The moment appeared to catch everyone off guard. Contestants onstage looked stunned, and even judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie seemed surprised as the announcement unfolded in real time.

What Happens Next?

The delay adds a new wrinkle to an already high-stakes stretch of the competition.

Instead of a standard elimination, next week’s episode (April 6) is now expected to deliver a rapid round of results.

Read More: Luke Bryan Remembers the ‘American Idol’ Tragedy That ‘Really Affected’ Him

The show still needs to narrow the field down to the Top 11 by the end of the night — meaning multiple contestants could be sent home in quick succession.

For now, the Top 14 — including Keyla Richardson, Jesse Findling, Lucas Leon, Daniel Stallworth, Philmon Lee, Rae, Jake Thistle, Braden Rumfelt, Julián Kalel, Kyndal Inskeep, Jordan McCollough, Brooks, Hannah Harper and Chris Tungseth — are left in limbo.

A Big Night — With Even Bigger Stakes

The first live show of Season 24 centered on “Songs of Faith Night,” with contestants performing inspirational or spiritual songs in hopes of earning America’s vote.

The night also featured a group performance of “Jesus Is Love” with Lionel Richie, while Carrie Underwood teamed up with Idol alums Filo Ebid, Canaan James Hill and Kolbi Jordan for a rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”

Now, instead of closure, both contestants and viewers will have to sit with the suspense a little longer.

Get our free mobile app

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Remaining 'American Idol' Contestants: Season 24 Who's left on American Idol , Season 24? Here are the Top 14 contestants left ahead of the April 6, 2026 episode on ABC. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes