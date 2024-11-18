Kid Rock Jokes He’s Been Named to President Trump’s Cabinet

People have been asking Kid Rock if he'll be joining soon-to-be President Trump's cabinet in any official capacity.

It's unlikely that the rocker will be, despite their friendship, but if he were, he knows what role he'd want to take.

On Saturday (Nov. 16), Rock told fans via X that he's been made Head of the Liquor Cabinet.

He's kidding — there's no such role — but Rock has shown up at several Trump-associated events lately, including the 2024 RNC, and most recently at UFC 309, where he was by Trump's side.

As the winner of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump will take office for his second term on January 6, 2025. He has started making his real cabinet picks, and they've been controversial — like Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency. RFK Jr. will become the leader of the Department of Health.

As far as Rock for Head of the Liquor Cabinet? Fans support it:

One user writes, "I fully endorse this message."

Another asks, "Can I be your assistant? Taste tester?"

Others pointed out that President Trump doesn't drink, so Rock would have the whole cabinet to himself.

