Kid Rock and Jason Aldean's upcoming Rock the Country festival in Michigan is drawing attention before the gates even open, but not because of the music.

$156K Bill Approved For Law-Enforcement at Kid Rock + Jason Aldean Concert

According to AOL, officials in Barry County, Mich. have approved more than $156,000 for law enforcement services for Rock the Country on Aug. 8-9, where Rock and Aldean are scheduled to headline.

The agreement includes services from the sheriff, 911 dispatch and emergency management departments.

Will Taxpayers Pay For Security at Kid Rock's Rock the Country Festival?

Deputies on site will be paid $110 per hour, with lieutenants making $130 per hour. This is triple their salary. Don't worry though, this is not something tax payers will have to pay for.

According to publicly-available documents from the Hastings Board of Commissioners meeting where the funding was approved, 46 Entertainment and Peachtree Entertainment (which are presenting the Rock the Country Festival) will cover the costs.

What is The Rock the Country Festival?

The Rock the Country festival has become one of the biggest traveling country music events in the U.S., combining major country acts with patriotic themes and small-town venues.

Along with Kid Rock and Aldean, this year's Michigan stop is expected to feature performances from artists including Brantley Gilbert and Ashley Cooke.

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Read More: A Grandma Set a Crowd Surfing World Record at Rock the Country Concert

The Michigan stop is one of several scheduled dates on the 2026 Rock the Country Festival, which continues to market itself as a celebration of country music and small-town America, although there are MAGA undertones felt throughout the entire event.

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