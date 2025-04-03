Crikey! Robert Irwin Wears Nothing But His Down Undies in New Photoshoot

Robert Irwin is baring it all! Almost.

The 21-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin is the face of a new campaign for the Australian underwear brand Bonds.

And while conservation is his passion, this photoshoot was less than conservative, to say the least.

The photos show Irwin modeling the brand's Chafe Off line of boxer briefs while outdoors. Some of his reptile friends pose with him in a few of the snaps: There's a snake draped over his shoulders in one photo and another shows him holding a perentie lizard in his arms.

"I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, 'Yes! Let's do it!'" he says when asked how much convincing it took to get him to strip down for the shoot. "Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon."

"Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing," he adds.

What Does Robert Irwin's Family Think of His Underwear Shoot?

If you're wondering what Irwin's family thinks of his latest "adrenaline rush," he says they've been nothing but supportive. His brother in-law even gave him some insight when it came to getting in shape for the big day.

"My brother-in-law Chandler, he's a professional athlete so he gave me a lot of great tips," Irwin shares. "And my mom actually did bodybuilding. She had more biceps than I'll ever have."

While the youngest Irwin does his best to stay fit for his job chasing down crocodiles, he took his pre-shoot workout regime very seriously. Ultimately, he had the weight of a nation on his shoulders.

"I'm representing Australia," he explains. "So I wanted to look my best and to feel my best and just feel really confident. And so I've done more sit-ups and had less carbs than I ever have in my life, but it's been fun."