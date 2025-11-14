YouTube influencer Cody Detwiler, known to fans as WhistlinDiesel, has been arrested in Tennessee on two felony counts of alleged tax evasion tied to the purchase of a luxury sports car.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday (Nov. 12), and released on bond from Williamson County Court later that same day, according to online records.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19, per Us Weekly.

Tax Trouble Linked to Ferrari F8

According to an indictment obtained by TMZ, the charges stem from unpaid sales tax on a 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo, which Detwiler reportedly purchased in January 2023.

That same Ferrari went viral in one of Detwiler’s YouTube videos months later — just before bursting into flames while he drove it through a cornfield. A nearby rental van also caught fire.

“There goes half a million dollars. I guess don’t drive in cornfields,” he quipped in the video. “Hard loss, but I can’t say it wasn’t gonna happen anyways.”

He Speaks Out

After posting his mugshot and joking about “winning so big they thought I was cheating,” Detwiler finally addressed the charges more directly in a follow-up Instagram post.

“Yes, I was arrested and it’s 100% real. Six cops showed up at my door and said they had a warrant for ‘Tax Evasion,’” he wrote. “They didn’t explain why or how or when, and I still don’t know.”

He said he was cuffed “super tight,” spent a few hours in jail, and was released after his team bailed him out.

“I have ALWAYS paid ALL of my taxes and I’m still not sure what this is all for,” he continued. “I didn’t get a notice of any sort leading up to this. There is a court date set and I will give active updates.”

Who Is WhistlinDiesel?

Detwiler started his YouTube channel as a teen and built a massive audience by pushing expensive vehicles to the extreme — and often wrecking them.

His videos feature everything from Teslas and G-Wagons to Lamborghinis and farm tractors, usually ending with dramatic stunts and a trail of destruction.