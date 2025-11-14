Singer and songwriter Todd Snider returned home to Tennessee after being hospitalized and arrested earlier this month in Salt Lake City, but his condition has worsened. In fact, friends and family describe a concerning situation.

Todd Snider is a 59-year-old singer and songwriter from Portland, Ore.

He’s released more than a dozen albums over a 30-year career.

His most recent album is High, Lonesome and Then Some, released on Oct. 17.

On Nov. 1, Snider said he was assaulted before a show in Utah. He was hospitalized with his injuries, which forced him to cancel the remainder of his 2025 tour dates.

The situation grew more complicated when news outlets learned that Snider was arrested the following day (Nov. 2) on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats.

According to police, he refused to leave the hospital after being discharged and “made verbal threats to the victim by getting into the face of the victim and stating they were going to ‘kick your (expletive).’”

What's Wrong With Todd Snider?

The newest update came via his social media platforms. On Friday afternoon, an account manager revealed that Snider had breathing problems after returning home and was diagnosed with a walking pneumonia.

Then, “Our beloved brother’s condition has become more complicated, and he's since been transferred for additional treatment. His care team and those closest to him are by his side and doing everything they can.”

No further details were available. Snider’s friends and family are asking for people to, “Say a prayer, light a candle, roll one up, send strength, or just keep him close in your heart.”

Through the years, Snider has written songs recorded by Jack Ingram, Robert Earl Keen, Mark Chesnutt and more.

Over 250 followers on Instagram commented on this post within the first hour.

