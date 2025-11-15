Todd Snider, who was hailed as one of the most original and iconoclastic musical artists of his generation, has died.

Rolling Stone has confirmed that Snider has died at the age of 59. He died on Friday (Nov. 14) after a brief illness.

His team broke the news in a post to Facebook on Saturday morning (Nov. 15), writing, "Aimless, Inc. Headquarters is heartbroken to share that our Founder, our Folk Hero, our Poet of the World, our Vice President of the Abrupt Change Dept., the Storyteller, our beloved Todd Daniel Snider has departed this world."

"Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases? Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth."

Why Was Todd Snider Arrested?

The news comes just weeks after the troubled alt-country and Americana artist said he had been assaulted before a show in Utah on Nov. 1. He was hospitalized after the incident and canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates.

Snider was arrested on Nov. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats after police said he refused to leave the hospital after being discharged and “made verbal threats to the victim by getting into the face of the victim and stating they were going to ‘kick your [expletive].’”

How Did Todd Snider Die?

On Friday afternoon, a post revealed that Snider was experiencing breathing problems and had been diagnosed with walking pneumonia.

“Our beloved brother’s condition has become more complicated, and he's since been transferred for additional treatment. His care team and those closest to him are by his side and doing everything they can," the update read.

Who Was Todd Snider?

Snider first came to public attention with the release of a song titled "Talkin' Seattle Grunge Rock Blues" in 1994. He went on to a long career as a singer songwriter with a fiercely individualistic approach to music, often lampooning various elements of society in his satirical songs.

In addition to his own songs, Snider wrote songs that were cut by mainstream country artists including Gary Allan, Jack Ingram, Robert Earl Keen, Mark Chesnutt and more.

What Are People Saying About Todd Snider's Death?

"How do we move forward without the one who gave us countless 90 minute distractions from our impending doom?" Saturday's post asked.

"The one who always had 18 minutes to share a story. We’ll do it by carrying his stories and songs that contain messages of love, compassion, and peace with us. Today, put on one of your favorite Todd Snider records and play it loud enough to wake up all of your neighbors or at least loud enough to always wake yourself up.' We love you Todd, sail on old friend, we’ll see you again out there on the road somewhere down the line. You will always be a force of nature."

R.I.P.: 40 Country Singers and Songwriters Who Died Too Soon These country singers had so much more to give. See 40 country singers who died much too soon: Keith Whitley, Mindy McCready, Troy Gentry and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes