Salt Lake City police say that they've uncovered no evidence of an assault after singer Todd Snider claimed to be the victim of a violent attack on Halloween night (Oct. 31).

According to a police report cited by Fox 13, law enforcement stated that they believed it was a more likely possibility that Snider incurred his injuries accidentally while on his tour bus.

"At this time, we are unable to confirm that an assault occurred on the tour bus," the report reads. "...It is likely that Todd may have fallen on the tour bus and struck his head causing the injury."

What Do We Know About the Injuries Todd Snider Incurred On Tour in Salt Lake City?

Snider, who tragically died ton Nov. 14 after a brief illness, was on tour when the alleged assault occurred.

At the time, his team posted a statement to social media saying he needed to cancel his tour in order to receive care for "severe injuries" he incurred in a "violent assault outside his hotel."

He received staples in his head for a laceration. Medical personnel removed broken glass from his scalp.

The days that followed brought some new details that made determining what happened a little murkier. Snider was arrested outside the hospital on Nov. 3, after allegedly being released from care earlier that day.

Police were called to a disturbance involving a man hospital staff described as "loud," "obnoxious" and allegedly threatening to "kick" a staffer's "a--."

Body cam footage shows Snider telling officers that he is "not homeless" and that his band had "ditched" him. He also pleaded with them to let him go back to the hospital, saying he was "sick" and needed medication he didn't have.

He was ultimately charged with criminal trespassing, threat of violence and disorderly conduct.

What Did Police Say About Todd Snider's Assault and Arrest?

In the newest report, police say that Snider claimed to have been hit with a glass bottle after hearing medical personnel say they were removing glass from his scalp.

Police also believe that Snider was injured in an accidental fall, and he might have believed he was assault after losing consciousness and waking up to find blood around his head.

Surveillance video from the night of the incident -- reviewed by police -- shows Snider walking from his bus to the hotel, then returning about an hour later. He was not injured in those clips, though he was "staggering and swaying" in the surveillance footage, police say, and witnesses also noticed him "swaying and walking slightly off-balance" in the hotel lobby.

The video also shows Snider's band members speaking to him at the door of the tour bus around 8:45PM, and after that interaction, Snider closed the door and remained inside the bus. Nobody else entered or exited for the rest of the night, police say.

A member of Snider's band says he declined to join a group dinner that night, and that a band member went to bus just before 9PM to bring him food. There, she heard him "yelling out..and appeared to be in some sort of distress."

How Did Todd Snider Die?

Snider ultimately returned to Tennessee after being hospitalized and arrested in Utah. But days later, on Nov. 14, he was hospitalized for breathing trouble and diagnosed with a case of walking pneumonia that he'd been apparently dealing with for some time.

The post from his team described Snider's medical condition as "complicated," and asked fans to hold the singer in their thoughts and prayers.

Tragically, Snider did not recover from his illness. He died on Nov. 14 at the age of 59.

Per KSL, his cause of death was reportedly pneumonia and sepsis, and his conditions were not directly related to the injuries he incurred in Salt Lake City.