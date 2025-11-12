Inside Todd Snider’s Arrest: Body Cam Footage Reveals Chaotic Scene at Salt Lake Hospital

Newly released police body cam footage sheds light on what happened during Todd Snider’s arrest earlier this month in Salt Lake City.

According to a video obtained by Fox 13, the singer-songwriter repeatedly told officers he was “not homeless,” that he lives in Nashville, and that he’s “famous.”

The incident occurred on Sunday, (Nov. 3), outside Holy Cross Hospital, where Snider had reportedly returned after being discharged earlier in the day.

Police were called to respond to a disturbance involving a man hospital staff described as “loud,” “obnoxious” and allegedly threatening to “kick” a staffer’s (expletive).

'I’m Not Homeless, I’m in a Band'

In the footage, the 59-year-old musician appears disoriented and slow to speak. As officers begin to handcuff him, Snider calls them “sweet” and says, “I can’t wait to tell you my story.”

He goes on to claim he had recently been mugged and was just looking for a place to rest: “I’m not homeless. I live in Nashville. I have a band. I’m famous,” Snider told the officers.

Snider also claimed his band had “ditched” him, and pleaded with police to let him return to the hospital, insisting he was “sick” and without medication: “Please, let me go to the hospital,” he says. “I am sick!”

'Compassion Is Just Stupid'

Snider — who has since canceled all remaining 2024 tour dates and multiple 2025 shows — also told officers he had staples in his head from a recent assault.

However, no official report of an assault has been verified, and hospital staff told police that Snider had already been seen by two hospitals before returning to Holy Cross.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Arrest Video Reveals He Called Eric Church for Help [WATCH]

Witnesses said Snider caused a scene by yelling in the halls, calling people names, and at one point allegedly telling security they’d “never be anything” and that he was “richer than them.”

When officers explained that the hospital couldn’t do anything further, Snider responded: “OK, great, you guys. You win. Compassion is just stupid.”

What’s Next for Todd Snider?

Snider was ultimately charged with:

Disorderly conduct

Threat of violence

Criminal trespassing

In a brief message posted to social media earlier this month, Snider’s team shared that he had been the victim of a violent assault and needed time to recover.

They apologized for the cancellations and noted that he is expected to make a full recovery.

The arrest came just weeks after Snider released his new album, High, Lonesome and Then Some, on Oct. 17.