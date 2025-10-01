Prior to being arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's in Nashville, Morgan Wallen called Eric Church, heaped praise on Thomas Rhett and tried to tell cops he had no idea what they were talking about.

Wallen was arrested on April 7, 2024.

He'd eventually plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

The case was settled last December.

It wasn't until a police officer told him they had just watched video of Wallen yeeting the chair over the edge that the “I’m the Problem” singer finally relented — at least slightly.

Until the end, one of Wallen’s bodyguards insisted he was innocent, even accusing an officer of being too aggressive.

Video released by Metro Nashville Police brings viewers close enough to hear Wallen as the incident unfolds. You can even hear his side of the conversation with Church. The footage comes with a warning, as Wallen uses several curse words.

Morgan Wallen Arrest Police Bodycam Video

The video begins as Wallen and his team attempt to leave Chief’s. Someone — possibly a bodyguard — can be heard loudly insisting there were no witnesses, only accusations.

“What happened?” a police officer asks Wallen.

“I don’t know,” he replies. Moments later, he tries to walk away, but an officer stops him.

When a police officer tells Wallen he’s trying to figure out why a chair landed next to his patrol car, Wallen responds by suggesting the officer should “figure it out.”

That’s when Wallen calls Church, who not only picks up but agrees to speak with one of the officers. Church apparently doesn’t say anything to derail the investigation, effectively foiling Wallen’s attempt to play the “do you know who I am?” card.

The video quickly cuts to officers reviewing the security footage before they arrest Wallen and place him in the back of a patrol car.

At 4:12 in the video, Wallen is seen being put into the car, and the footage switches to that angle. “I ain’t done nothing wrong,” he insists. A few seconds later, he hears “Mawmaw’s House” playing on the radio.

"Oh s--t. This is me and Thomas Rhett. Turn it up," he asks with some excitement.

"TR is one of the best dudes in the world," Wallen says ending the video. "He would definitely not be getting arrested."

