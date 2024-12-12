Morgan Wallen pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors on Thursday (Dec. 12) in Nashville, and he avoided jail time as part of a judicial diversion program.

Wallen pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment as part of a plea agreement his lawyers arranged, and that agreement allowed him to avoid serving any further jail time.

The singer faced a judge for the first time since a chair-throwing incident at Eric Church's Chief's bar in Nashville on April 7, 2024. His attorney had appeared in his place during previous court appointments.

The afternoon hearing should put the 8-month-long ordeal to rest.

Morgan Wallen was arrested on April 7 after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Chief's in downtown Nashville.

The chair landed near two police officers.

After interviewing witnesses, MNPD charged Wallen with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

The 31-year-old accepted a plea on misdemeanor charges after being initially charged with three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

In the days leading up to the hearing, two of the felony charges were changed to misdemeanors.

Is Morgan Wallen Going to Jail?

Wallen will not face jail time for throwing a chair off the roof of the downtown Nashville bar. Instead, he received a suspended sentence of two years over the course of two separate charges, and avoided jail in favor of an alcohol education center.

Wallen will serve 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation for each count. They will run consecutive to each other for an effective sentence of two years, with all but seven days of that time suspended.

Wallen will serve seven days in an alcohol education center, and the judge told him that if he completes the terms of his probation and garners no further charges, he'll be eligible to have the charges expunged from his record after his probation is done.

She also warned the singer that if he does not complete the terms of his probation or if he does wind up in further legal trouble during that time, that will nullify his agreement, and his charges will all be converted to guilty verdicts on the original charges.

Watch Wallen's court appearance in the video below:

The chair Wallen threw landed next to two police officers, who investigated and quickly determined he was the aggressor. He seemingly owned his actions in an apology to fans and the public days later.

Since April, he's kept a very low profile which included skipping the 2024 CMA Awards, where he won Entertainer of the Year.

Four months ago, the initial August hearing was pushed to December. The felony charges included a potential for several years in jail, although attorney Worrick Robinson indicated earlier this week that a settlement could be coming.

