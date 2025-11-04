Singer Todd Snider was arrested after being hospitalized in Salt Lake City last weekend.

His team states he was the victim of a violent assault, but the only disturbance cops know about is his threats toward medical professionals.

Todd Snider is a 59-year-old singer and songwriter from Portland, Ore.

He’s released more than a dozen albums over a 30-year career.

His most recent album is High, Lonesome and Then Some, released on Oct. 17.

The accusations against Snider include disorderly conduct, trespassing and making threats.

Several SLC area news outlets shared details of a police report, which reveals he was arrested and booked on Sunday, one day after reportedly being assaulted.

It doesn't seem like his arrest is directly connected to the assault.

Hospital staff discharged him on Sunday (Nov. 2) but Snider disagreed and refused to leave. Things escalated and the singer "made verbal threats to the victim by getting into the face of the victim and stating they were going to 'kick your (expletive)."

That's per the police affidavit, as shared by KSL-TV.

The Salt Lake Tribune adds that police have no record of someone named Snider being assaulted last weekend.

Related: 40 Country Stars Who Died Too Young

A Monday (Nov. 3). a note at Snider's Instagram page shared that he's canceled all 2025 tour dates after being assaulted outside his hotel. This includes 11 shows through November. He has another seven on the books for early next year.

The post didn't share further detail and apologized for the inconvenience. Snider's publicist told the newspaper that his client would fully recover from injuries sustained.

Through the years, Snider has written songs recorded by Jack Ingram, Robert Earl Keen, Mark Chesnutt and more.

R.I.P.: 40 Country Singers and Songwriters Who Died Too Soon These country singers had so much more to give. See 40 country singers who died much too soon: Keith Whitley, Mindy McCready, Troy Gentry and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes