11 Great Country Songs About Getting Arrested

When country singers get arrested, there's an upside: More than one real-life handcuffing has resulted in great country music. Find examples on this list of 11 great country songs about being arrested.

Keith Urban makes this list by way of Sam Hunt's real-life arrest. So too do Chris Janson, Hardy and Brandy Clark, but an argument could be made that the best songs about being arrested came 40 or 50 years ago.

Johnny Cash may be the king of lawbreaking country songs. "Folsom Prison Blues" is just an honorable mention on this list, because he recorded another famous blues song that includes a scene where the cops slap the cuffs on him.

Loretta Lynn did too, but while her song ends similarly (with a death sentence) it's somehow stings so much harder.

As country fans, we like when artists live the life they sing about, but for the most part, nobody is cheering on stories that lead to arrest, imprisonment or death. There's a lot of murder committed on this list of country songs about being arrested, but a few find singers picked up for speeding (Tom T. Hall's might be best) and at least one includes a drunken night that went too far.

Scroll down to find our 11 favorite songs. It's not an exhaustive list, but there's certainly variety. Links to listen to each are also included.