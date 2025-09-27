A former American Idol contestant — once known for an awkward viral kiss with Katy Perry — has reportedly pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material.

Benjamin Glaze, 28, was sentenced to 25 years, with 15 years to be served in prison and the remaining 10 suspended. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

The news comes years after his brief moment of fame during Season 16 of Idol.

Former Idol Contestant Sentenced to 25 Years

Glaze was arrested in October 2023 following a months-long investigation by Tulsa Police.

According to FOX23, the case began when a mental health counselor reported that Glaze had confessed to having a child pornography addiction.

Investigators later recovered a smartphone containing more than 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

He ultimately pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years — 15 in prison and 10 suspended.

Glaze Went Viral After Katy Perry Audition Moment

Glaze first gained national attention in 2018 during Season 16 of American Idol, when he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie that he had never kissed a girl.

Perry responded by kissing him on the cheek — a moment that quickly sparked backlash from some viewers who felt the gesture was inappropriate.

At the time, Glaze said the kiss made him uncomfortable, but later clarified that he did not believe Perry had crossed the line or assaulted him.

He did not advance to Hollywood, but the interaction kept him in the headlines for weeks after the show aired.

Now Facing a Much Darker Legacy

Years removed from his brief reality TV appearance, Glaze is now facing the long-term consequences of his actions.

While his Idol moment once defined his public persona, it’s now a serious criminal conviction that will follow him for life.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.