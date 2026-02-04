YouTuber WhistlinDiesel (real name Cody Detwiler) says he was arrested for a second time in connection with an ongoing tax evasion case in Tennessee.

Detwiler recently revealed he was taken into custody on Jan. 22 at a Tennessee airport after returning to the U.S. from overseas travel.

He shared photos of the arrest and his booking record, saying he was held for about 50 minutes before posting bond.

Sheriff's Office Confirms New Indictment

Shortly after Detwiler’s post, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office confirmed he had been indicted on charges of tax evasion and filing a false sales tax return. He was released later that day on a $25,000 bond.

This marks Detwiler’s second arrest tied to the same investigation, which centers on the purchase of high-value vehicles in Tennessee.

Second Vehicle Triggers New Warrant

According to Detwiler, the second arrest was related to a different car named in the same indictment — one purchased in another Tennessee county.

He says the location of the vehicle required a separate warrant, rather than allowing him to resolve the issue voluntarily.

The car influencer also claims he received no advance notice that the second vehicle had triggered legal action.

Authorities have not released information about the make or model, and Detwiler has not shared further details.

Ferrari Fire Sparked Initial Charges

The case first gained attention in 2023 when Detwiler was accused of failing to pay taxes on a Ferrari F8 Tributo purchased in Tennessee. That vehicle later caught fire and was destroyed — a moment he filmed and shared with followers.

Prosecutors are now pursuing additional charges tied to a second car, though specific allegations remain unclear.

He Vows to Keep Speaking Out

Detwiler maintains he was never formally notified of unpaid taxes before either arrest. He has continued to speak publicly about the charges, saying he believes he’s being unfairly targeted.

The case remains active, with more updates expected as court proceedings continue. Detwiler says he plans to share more details as they become available.