Beloved children’s entertainer Daniel Coleman — better known as Danny Go! on YouTube — is stepping away from touring in 2026 after his 14-year-old son, Isaac, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.

In a heartfelt message posted to the Danny Go! Facebook page, Coleman shared that his family is facing a difficult medical journey and that the upcoming tour has been canceled so they can focus on Isaac’s care.

“As some of you may know, my oldest son, Isaac, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer this past month,” he wrote. “As a result, we've made the decision to cancel our tour plans for 2026.”

While live shows are on hold, Coleman assured fans that Danny Go! will continue to create digital content, including videos, books, and toys — just on a more flexible schedule.

“Dancing with so many of you in person over the last 18 months has been a true joy,” he added. “We hope to get another tour rolling when the time is right.”

A Family’s Brave Fight

Coleman first shared news of Isaac’s diagnosis back in December, explaining that his son had developed cancer in his mouth — something the family had feared might happen due to a pre-existing condition.

Isaac has Fanconi anemia, a rare inherited disorder that increases the risk of cancer and affects the body’s ability to produce healthy blood cells. It can also cause physical abnormalities and complicate treatment options.

“We always knew this day was coming,” Coleman wrote at the time. “But it’s definitely hitting a little earlier than we hoped. It’s still just such a shocking thing to hear about your child, even if you’ve braced for it for years.”

Earlier this week, the family gave an update, revealing that Isaac has officially been classified as stage 3, and though the visible cancer has been removed, doctors believe it may still be present microscopically.

“Because of several Fanconi-related complexities, Isaac’s treatment options are much more limited than in typical pediatric cancer,” Coleman shared. “We’re weighing targeted radiation therapy or continuing with surgery as needed.”

The family is working closely with specialists at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and consulting with the Fanconi Cancer Foundation. Coleman and his wife, Mindy, are also leaning on other Fanconi families for support.

“We just ultimately have to balance it all with the quality-of-life factor for Isaac at this stage,” he said. “Thank you again for all the kind words and encouragement toward our son.”

The Show Will Go On — Just Differently

Though the tour is off the books, Danny Go! is still moving forward with online content and other creative projects.

“We love what we do, and it’s an honor to be a part of your kids’ lives,” Coleman wrote. “Thank you so much for watching our show.”