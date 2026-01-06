A Texas influencer couple who built an online following for their picture-perfect renovation style has admitted to defrauding dozens of homeowners out of millions of dollars.

Christopher and Raquelle Judge, both of Fort Worth, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after federal prosecutors said they promised dream homes — and delivered heartbreak instead.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, the Judges’ company collected nearly $5 million in payments for custom homes, renovations and design projects they never finished.

Between August 2020 and January 2023, the couple ran their company, Judge DFW LLC, pitching themselves as a local husband-and-wife dream team — “a Chip and Joanna Gaines type of vibe,” one victim told WFAA.

What the Judges Were Accused Of

Court documents reveal that Christopher falsely claimed to be a licensed architect, while the couple used client payments from one project to fund others — often leaving families without livable homes.

“[They] started construction projects and accepted multiple installment payments from victims but never completed those projects,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors noted more than 40 victims across six counties and at least 24 unfinished homes, with losses totaling roughly $4.8 million.

Facing Prison Time

Christopher pleaded guilty on Dec. 30, 2025, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud — a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Raquelle pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to the same charge and faces up to five years.

Sentencing is scheduled for spring 2026 — April 14 for Raquelle and May 12 for Christopher — before U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means. Both are also expected to face restitution, fines, and supervised release.

From Instagram Dreams to Federal Court

The Judges’ social media presence once painted the picture of a thriving design duo — all bright kitchens, matching outfits, and Texas charm.

Now, that image has unraveled in federal court documents detailing one of the state’s largest home-building fraud cases in recent years.

For the victims left behind, the damage goes far beyond money — it’s the loss of homes, trust, and years of hard work.

As one homeowner told WFAA, “You don’t think something like this will happen to you — until it does.”