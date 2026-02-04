Gregory Zecca — the stepson of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman — is facing a possible life sentence after the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son, Anthony.

On Tuesday (Feb. 3), the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared an update on the July 2025 incident, confirming that Gregory had been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.

He also faces a separate charge for allegedly using a firearm while under the influence.

Police Say Gregory Was Intoxicated at the Time

According to investigators, the shooting happened inside a family apartment in Naples, Fla., where Gregory had been watching a UFC fight on TV with his son.

Law enforcement reports say he had consumed alcohol and marijuana that evening and was repeatedly handling a firearm in Anthony’s presence.

At one point, police say Gregory practiced drawing the weapon from his waistband and dry-firing it. Although the gun had reportedly been made safe earlier in the night, authorities allege that the magazine was later reinserted — and that Gregory discharged a single round that struck and killed his son.

Deputies who arrived at the scene reported smelling alcohol and seeing marijuana in plain view. Toxicology results estimated Gregory’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.116 — well above Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

Sheriff’s Reaction to Tragedy

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a department statement.

He added that detectives conducted an extensive investigation, reviewing forensic evidence, witness interviews, search warrants, and subpoenas.

After the shooting, Gregory — a former police officer — was placed on a psychiatric hold. A family representative told TMZ that he was under observation and receiving mental health care at the time.

Dog and Francie Ask for Prayers

Gregory is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Chapman, from a previous marriage. In a joint statement issued shortly after the shooting, Dog and Francie called the loss of their grandson “an incomprehensible, tragic accident.”

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” they said.

