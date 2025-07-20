Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family is mourning an unimaginable tragedy.

According to TMZ, Duane “Dog” Chapman’s 13-year-old step-grandson, Anthony, was killed in an accidental shooting in Naples, Fla., on Saturday night (July 19).

Dog’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, was the one who pulled the trigger, according to authorities.

Around 8 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of a shooting and confirmed the tragic incident was an "isolated" and accidental occurrence.

Currently, no arrests have been made as an investigation is ongoing.

Dog and his wife, Francie, who is Zecca’s mother, released a statement.

We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.

Francie married the Dog the Bounty Hunter star in 2021 after both had lost their previous spouses.

Dog’s wife, Beth Chapman, died in 2019 at age 51 following a cancer battle.

Zecca reportedly works with Dog as part of his bounty-hunting team.

The 72-year-old reality TV personality is a father of 13 and has been open in the past about the complexities of his large blended family.

In 2023, he shared that he had discovered another adult son named Jon.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Life Today

Duane “Dog” Chapman rose to fame with his hit A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

He’s since starred in multiple spin-offs and bounty-hunting ventures.

Francie Frane is Dog's sixth wife, and the couple recently revealed they’ve relocated to Georgia, where they continue to live a quieter life away from the spotlight.

