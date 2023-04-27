Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter’s House Burns Down

Bonnie Chapman — daughter of Duane Dog the Bounty Hunter Chapman and the late Beth Chapman — lost her home and several pets in a house fire this week.

ET shares that the fire happened on Tuesday at Bonnie and her boyfriend's rental home. She and Ismael live in Fisherville, Va., and both were at work at the time of the fire. The 24-year-old says she lost most of her possessions in the fire.

"What's even more heartbreaking is that I also lost my six beloved pets," Chapman tells the outlet. "Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss."

Beth Chapman died in June 2019, and Bonnie stored her ashes in the house. She was able save those ashes, but lost several other mementos that belonged to or reminded Bonnie of her mother.

TMZ has pictures and video of the fire-ravaged home. Local authorities believe it was started by an electrical issue.

The six pets lost in the fire include three cats, a dog, a gecko and a snake (Merlyn, Plum, Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie and Stokley). All died of smoke inhalation and Bonnie says firefighters went as far as to try to resuscitate them.

"The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them," she shares in thanking the Augusta Fire Department.

Bonnie was the first of two children born to Dog and Beth, the other being her brother Garry. He hasn't opened up about the incident on social media. In fact, he's been quiet on both Instagram and Twitter over the last month.

"My oldest cat, Plum," Bonnie tells ET, further reflecting on her loss. "She was my mother's favorite, and we're both divas, and I hope that my mom is really happy to have Plum with her."

TMZ also has photos of some of the pets killed in the fire.