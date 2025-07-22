Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, has been placed on a psychiatric hold after accidentally shooting and killing his 13-year-old son Anthony, according to a report from TMZ.

A representative for the family says that Zecca is grief-stricken over the loss of his son, and also wracked with guilt over his role in the tragedy.

The representative says there was concern that Zecca might attempt to end his own life, and that he was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, a process where an individual can be held involuntarily at a mental health facility if they are believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

TMZ also reports that Zecca has been "heavily sedated," and therefore has not yet been able to speak to police about the incident.

According to initial reports, police responded to a call about a shooting at a Naples, Fla. residence at 8PM on Saturday night (July 19).

13-year-old Anthony suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck, and his father was the one who pulled the trigger.

Police determined that the incident was accidental and "isolated."

Read More: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Accidentally Shoots, Kills Teen Son

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his wife Francie, who is Zecca's mother, issued a statement asking for prayers after the "incomprehensible, tragic accident."

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Life Today

Duane “Dog” Chapman rose to fame with his hit A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

He’s since starred in multiple spin-offs and bounty-hunting ventures.

Read More: All About Dog the Bounty Hunter's Big, Blended Family

In 2019, Dog lost his wife of over a decade, Beth Chapman, following a two-year battle with cancer. He and Francie married in September 2021.

Who Is Dog's Stepson, Gregory Zecca?

Zecca is Francie's son from a previous marriage.

According to TMZ, Zecca's Instagram account — which was disabled after Anthony's death — identifies him as a "Father, Bounty Hunter, Podcaster, Small Business Owner."

He reportedly works on Dog's bounty hunting team, and was also involved with an auto repair and customization business.

According to the Daily Mail, Anthony's mother is a woman named Alexandria Lane.