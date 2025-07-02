The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman underwent major oral surgery to fix a problem that's plagued her for years.

Francie Chapman is opening up about the surgery, what led up to it and why she almost backed out. The couple will celebrate four years of marriage in September.

Chapman starred in a number of bounty hunter reality TV shows, most famously Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E from 2004-12.

Francie Frane is his sixth wife. They married just over two years after Beth Chapman died.

Recently, the couple announced that they've moved to Georgia.

The surgery took place before June 7, with the couple documenting the day in a series of videos on social media.

During the first, she shares how nervous she is and admits Dog had to make sure she didn't back out. He jokes that he used his handcuffs.

This video serves as a "before" image for Francie.

Francie Frane Dog the Bounty Hunter Instagram.com/franciedogchapman loading...

The precise nature of her surgery is never revealed, but most fans on social media are assuming she got implants or underwent extensive reconstruction. She says she's wanted to get her teeth fixed for years, but life kept getting in the way.

On Tuesday night (July 1), Frane answered questions from her husband on camera for his X page. There, she reveals that her late husband Bob supported the surgery, but his cancer diagnosis became a higher priority.

She also adds that she saved up money for several years to fund the surgery and encourages others to do the same.

Since the surgery, Frane has kept a low profile, but Dog's daughter Cecily shared a photo of her that reveals a remarkable difference.

Professionally, Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to offer his assistance in missing persons cases. Most recently, he's been focusing on missing Tennessee teenager Sebastian Rogers.

