Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Is ‘Proud’ After 58-Lb. Weight Loss

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman's daughter is opening up about how a weight loss drug helped her achieve her "goal weight," and gave her a new perspective on healthy eating.

Bonnie Chapman, 25, who is the oldest child Chapman shares with his late wife Beth, posted a video to social media announcing that she has lost 58 lbs. over the last 10 months.

She credits her success to a weight loss drug called Tirzepatide, which is often sold under the brand names Mounjaro or Zepbound, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bonnie also attributes her weight loss to the telehealth service Morph Wellness, which co-posted the Instagram reel in which Bonnie discusses her journey.

"The thing is, I have PCOS, and it has made losing weight impossible my entire life," Bonnie explains in the video.

According to the Mayo Clinic, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal problem that affects women during reproductive years. It causes ovarian cysts, irregular menstrual periods and often weight gain, and causes a predisposition for developing Type 2 diabetes.

"I am really proud of how I got here," Bonnie goes on to say, noting that the weight loss drug helped her rethink her eating choices.

"Sometimes when I ate something that was too sweet, I didn't feel great afterwards," she continues. "And I realized if I wanna feel great all the time, I should be putting in things in my body that I would be proud to say that I ate."

With help from with the medication, which helps her body process food more slowly and stay full longer, Bonnie says she is "so in love with the results."

"I am able to look at myself in the mirror and feel so proud of where I've gotten," she continues. "I am at my goal weight. I don't know if I would want to be any skinnier. I think if anything, I would want to tone my new body, and I want to make sure that if I do have any fat that's residual, that I am able to get it off."

Read More: Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells His Colorado Mansion -- See Inside!

Tirzepatide and other similar weight loss medications have been popular among celebrities hoping to slim down. Bunnie Xo recently revealed that she's "microdosing" the drug.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie has also been open about her usage of Ozempic and Mounjaro. Like Bonnie, she struggled to lose weight due to PCOS.