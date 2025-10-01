Garry Chapman — the son of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman — has been terminated from his role as a police officer in Priceville, Ala.

He was reportedly fired following a fatal high-speed chase that took the life of a 17-year-old student and sent six others to the hospital.

The incident occurred on Sept. 6, when Chapman attempted to stop a suspect believed to be committing traffic violations and possibly driving under the influence.

The chase ended in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 36 and U.S. 31 in Hartselle, about an hour north of Birmingham.

The Victim Was Not Involved in the Chase

Tristan Hollis, a 17-year-old Hartselle High School student, died in the crash. According to multiple reports, including AL.com, Hollis was not in the vehicle being pursued.

Six others were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Chapman was initially placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation unfolded. He has since been let go.

Termination + Appeal

On Sept. 27, Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes confirmed that Chapman’s employment had officially ended.

Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, but declined to comment on personnel matters directly.

Chapman’s attorney, Scott Morro, says his client plans to appeal the decision. “Garry Chapman is an excellent police officer who has made several cases for the City of Priceville,” Morro told WHNT.

Morro continued, “He is their top police officer, even though he has only been there a short period of time... The facts and the law are on Garry Chapman’s side.”

A special hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13, where Chapman will formally appeal the termination before the city council.

Who Is Garry Chapman?

Garry is the youngest son of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, the reality TV star who rose to national fame in the early 2000s.

Before joining the Priceville Police Department, Garry began his law enforcement career as a corrections officer, according to TMZ.

He reportedly has no prior disciplinary issues related to police pursuits.