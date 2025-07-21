Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family: 13 Kids, 6 Relationships + Heartbreaking New Chapter

Duane “Dog” Chapman has always been known for his big personality, big, bold viewpoints and even bigger family.

The rugged bail bondsman-turned-reality-TV-icon rose to fame with the hit A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

Over the years, he’s welcomed 13 children from six different relationships, and many of them have joined him in the high-stakes world of bounty hunting.

The Chapman Clan at a Glance

Dog's 13 children come from six different relationships:

Christopher Michael Hecht (with ex-girlfriend Debbie White).

With first wife, La Fonda: Duane Lee II and Leland.

With second wife, Ann Tegnell: Wesley and James Robert (plus Zebidiah, who died in infancy).

With third wife Lyssa Brittain: Barbara Katy (deceased), Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae.

With wife Beth Chapman: Bonnie Joanne, Garry and Cecily Barmore (adopted).

In 2023, Dog revealed he had recently discovered another son, Jon.

Several of Dog’s kids — including Leland, Lyssa and Garry — have followed him into bounty hunting.

But the family has also endured heartbreaking losses, including the deaths of Barbara Katy and Zebidiah.

Remembering Beth Chapman

Dog’s late wife, Beth Chapman, was more than just his partner — she was his co-star, co-hunter and the emotional heart of their reality shows: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog’s Most Wanted.

Beth was beloved for her gritty toughness, unwavering loyalty and fierce devotion to her family.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

After being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, she passed away in June 2019 at just 51 years old.

A Fresh Heartbreak: Tragic Accident in the Family

Now, the Chapmans are coping with another devastating blow.

On July 19, Dog’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony. Police confirmed the incident occurred around 8PM that Saturday night, describing it as an “isolated incident.”

Gregory — who worked with Dog as part of his bounty-hunting team — is reportedly a gun enthusiast who had taken his son shooting in the past.

Dog and his wife, Francie Frane, released a statement in the wake of the tragedy:

We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.

The Chapman family has weathered more than its share of pain, through public victories and private sorrows.

As they mourn another unthinkable loss, fans are reminded just how fragile life can be, even for one of reality TV’s toughest families.