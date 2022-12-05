Duane "Dog" Chapman's co-star on his WGN reality television series Dog's Most Wanted died last week. David Robinson was 50 years old and on a video call related to his job when he collapsed at his home.

Several celebrity news outlets like FOX News report that Robinson's wife of six months confirmed the news of his Nov. 30 death, adding that even though life-saving measures were taken, he died in her arms. Officials ruled out heart attack and stroke as causes of death, but the exact cause has not been identified.

Dog's Most Wanted aired for one season on WGN, in 2019. The reality show found Chapman hunting fugitives and was remarkable because it chronicled the death of his wife, Beth Chapman. Fans of the reality television star's long-running show Dog the Bounty Hunter found plenty of similarities between the two.

Robinson's role on the show was the technology aspect of the job, and he appeared in several episodes. His bio at the show's website (still active) notes that he worked with the Chapmans for nearly a decade.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my right hand man David Robinson. Rest in peace," Dog writes on social media. He shared several more photos on Instagram.

Robinson's ex-wife Rainy also confirmed the news. She too appeared on Dog's Most Wanted, and in recent days has taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Robinson is survived by daughter Teagan and two step-children, Taran and Gage.