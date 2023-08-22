Fans at a recent Chris Janson show got a special surprise when the country singer brought Dog the Bounty Hunter out for a duet of his song "Outlaw Ways."

Before introducing his friend, Janson shared a sentimental story of how Dog — real name Duane Chapman — impacted his career early on.

"You gotta understand that before I ever had any big hits or any big success, Dog the Bounty Hunter would bring me and Kelly along to do events with him," Janson reveals. "People would be standing in line meet Dog and he would always say, 'I'd like you to meet my friend Chris and his wife Kelly."

"And I've never forgotten that," he continues. "And I really appreciate that. That shows you what kind of person he is in his heart."

The "Done" singer then launched into his song "Outlaw Ways." Janson wrote the song for Chapman's reality show Dog and Beth on the Hunt and admitted that he hasn't sung it since he wrote it years ago.

It wasn't long before the reality star was on stage with Janson, singing along. Watch below:

Janson has been on the road promoting his new album The Outlaw Side of Me, which arrived on June 16. It's his first project since signing with Big Machine Label Group and features collaborations with Darius Rucker, Brantley Gilbert, Dolly Parton and Slash.

The "All I Need Is You" singer has a laundry list of dates filling his schedule through Feb. 2024.