Chris Janson Just Bought Johnny Paycheck’s Limousine

Chris Janson lives life like an old school country outlaw. He and his whole family live in Tennessee on a giant farm. He has told me in the past that he was trying to purchase two things for his collection.

Janson has been looking for an actual Civil War cannon, similar to what Hank Williams Jr. told me he has, and the actual Cadillac limo that belonged to Johnny Paycheck, the singer of many country hits, including "Take This Job and Shove It" from 1977.

Johnny Paycheck CadillacLasalleClub.org loading...

When I spoke with Janson in August of 2023, he mentioned that he was in the market and trying to locate the limo and a Civil War cannon. Fast forward to November, I spoke with him again, and he mentioned to me that he now owns the limo that belonged to Paycheck.

He appears in this Instagram post with rocker Brett Michaels before the filming of their CMT Crossroads episode. Janson writes, "PS, that’s Johnny Paycheck’s limo we are riding around in. Woo! Outlaw stuff, with @bretmichaelsofficial."

This is the first picture of Janson with Paycheck's limo once he secured it. he was so excited to tell me that he indeed made the purchase.

"Since I saw you last, I got that Johnny Paycheck limo. I bought it," Janson told me when I spoke to him in November at the CMA Radio Row interviews. "Remember I told ya I was trying to buy a cannon and Johnny Paycheck's car?"

I was taken back that he remembered that exact conversation that we had in August, as I replied that I indeed remember the conversation.

Janson continued, "I didn't get the cannon yet, I'm gonna get it."

When I asked where Paycheck's limo was right now, Janson said, "It's in the car barn that I bought from Tim McGraw. That sounds braggy, but it's the truth."

Janson didn't stop at just purchasing the limo that Paycheck once owned; he had it stripped down to the metal and fully restored, inside and out, to where it looks brand-new.

"Unbelievable," he said. "I drive it all the time, so fun."

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Hank Williams Jr, Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony Hank Williams Jr, Marty Stuart and Dean Dillon are welcomed into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

PICTURES: See Inside Paula Deen's Staggering $8.4 Million Estate Paula Deen's former estate has just sold for $8.4 million, making it the most expensive home ever sold in Savannah, Ga. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker