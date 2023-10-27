23 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 22-27)
This week was a very big week for new country songs and albums. A pair of Christmas projects and new songs from three separate American Idol winners lead this list of releases for Oct. 22-27.
In addition, Lady A fans found something new to listen to on Friday. So did fans of singer and songwriter (and Morgan Wallen bestie) Ernest. Be sure to scroll to the bottom of this list, because Zac Brown announced a new live covers album and kicked it off with an amazing cover of a classic rock gem.
YouTube videos for the songs and links to relevant interviews can be found for every new release. This list of new country songs and albums released this week (Oct. 22-27) will be updated if anyone else drops a song before the end of the day.
Related: The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023
A Tribute to the Judds
Aaron Watson, Cover Girl
Alana Springsteen, Twenty Something (Deluxe)
Alexandra Kay, All I've Ever Known
Bryce Leatherwood, "The Finger"
The Cadillac Three, The Years Go Fast
Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Southern Galactic
Chayce Beckham, "Whiskey on the Wall"
Chris Janson, "Holiday Road"
Cory Asbury (Feat. Amy Grant), "These Are the Days"
Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith
Dylan Marlowe and Dylan Scott, "Boys Back Home"
Ernest, "Kiss of Death"
Jon Pardi, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi
Kimberly Perry, Superbloom (Extended EP)
Sawyer Brown, "Get Me To the Stage On Time"
Shy Carter and Frank Ray, "Jesus at the Taco Truck"
Zac Brown Band, "Baba O'Riley"
The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes