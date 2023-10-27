23 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 22-27)

23 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 22-27)

Getty Images

This week was a very big week for new country songs and albums. A pair of Christmas projects and new songs from three separate American Idol winners lead this list of releases for Oct. 22-27.

In addition, Lady A fans found something new to listen to on Friday. So did fans of singer and songwriter (and Morgan Wallen bestie) Ernest. Be sure to scroll to the bottom of this list, because Zac Brown announced a new live covers album and kicked it off with an amazing cover of a classic rock gem.

YouTube videos for the songs and links to relevant interviews can be found for every new release. This list of new country songs and albums released this week (Oct. 22-27) will be updated if anyone else drops a song before the end of the day.

RelatedThe Top 40 Country Songs of 2023

A Tribute to the Judds

BBR Music Group
loading...

Aaron Watson, Cover Girl

Adub Records
loading...

Alana Springsteen, Twenty Something (Deluxe)

Sony Music
loading...

Alexandra Kay, All I've Ever Known

Daniel Shippey
loading...

Bryce Leatherwood, "The Finger"

The Cadillac Three, The Years Go Fast

Big Machine Records
loading...

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Southern Galactic

Country Reborn
loading...

Chayce Beckham, "Whiskey on the Wall"

Chris Janson, "Holiday Road"

Cory Asbury (Feat. Amy Grant), "These Are the Days"

Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith

Big Loud Records
loading...

Dylan Marlowe and Dylan Scott, "Boys Back Home"

Ernest, "Kiss of Death"

Iam Tongi, "Sand in My Boots" 

Jon Pardi, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi

Capitol Nashville
loading...

Kimberly Perry, Superbloom (Extended EP)

Records Nashville
loading...

Lady A, "A Love Song"

Sawyer Brown, "Get Me To the Stage On Time"

Shy Carter and Frank Ray, "Jesus at the Taco Truck"

Zac Brown Band, "Baba O'Riley"

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked

The best country songs of 2023 fit snugly over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, translate as if they were custom to each of us.

We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Big Loud Records

No. 40: Morgan Wallen, "Everything I Love"

Taste of Country called this the No. 1 song on Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time album. The upbeat song relies on a great melody and a timeless classic rock sample, and while it sounds great on the radio, it has not reacted like others from the project. 

Read More

Filed Under: Aaron Watson, Chris Janson, Ernest, Jon Pardi, Lady A, The Judds, Zac Brown Band
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country