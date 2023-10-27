This week was a very big week for new country songs and albums. A pair of Christmas projects and new songs from three separate American Idol winners lead this list of releases for Oct. 22-27.

In addition, Lady A fans found something new to listen to on Friday. So did fans of singer and songwriter (and Morgan Wallen bestie) Ernest. Be sure to scroll to the bottom of this list, because Zac Brown announced a new live covers album and kicked it off with an amazing cover of a classic rock gem.

YouTube videos for the songs and links to relevant interviews can be found for every new release. This list of new country songs and albums released this week (Oct. 22-27) will be updated if anyone else drops a song before the end of the day.

A Tribute to the Judds

Aaron Watson, Cover Girl

Alana Springsteen, Twenty Something (Deluxe)

Alexandra Kay, All I've Ever Known

Bryce Leatherwood, "The Finger"

The Cadillac Three, The Years Go Fast

Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Southern Galactic

Chayce Beckham, "Whiskey on the Wall"

Chris Janson, "Holiday Road"

Cory Asbury (Feat. Amy Grant), "These Are the Days"

Dallas Smith, Dallas Smith

Dylan Marlowe and Dylan Scott, "Boys Back Home"



Ernest, "Kiss of Death"

Iam Tongi, "Sand in My Boots"

Jon Pardi, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi

Kimberly Perry, Superbloom (Extended EP)

Lady A, "A Love Song"

Sawyer Brown, "Get Me To the Stage On Time"

Shy Carter and Frank Ray, "Jesus at the Taco Truck"

Zac Brown Band, "Baba O'Riley"