Lady A have released a fresh, yet nostalgic new track, “A Love Song.”

The trio’s Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood penned the standout melancholy tune alongside Allison Veltz Cruz and Sam Ellis, and it boasts a warm sound that harkens back to Lady A’s early days. Their spellbinding harmonies shine centerstage as lead vocalists Scott and Charles Kelley trade verses to chronicle a fragmented relationship.

Contrary to the ideas proposed by the title, “A Love Song” isn’t your typical heartwarming romantic track. Here, the writers pull from the qualities of a timeless love song to highlight and contrast the vast difference in the protagonists' relationship. There's no walking down the aisle, there's no happily ever after and there's no salvaging of what was.

“We're pretty good at goodbyes / Almost theres and second tries / A carousel of round and rounds / Of promises and let you downs / We've fallen in, we've fallen out / Let the wine let us talk about / Holidays and baby names / We play forever like it's a game,” Scott sings in the opening verses over delicate piano keys and gently strummed guitar chords.

The sentiment holds true in the third verse as Kelley ruminates on a romance that’s gradually fading away. “We're always on the radio / I turn the dial because I know / It's a soundtrack of you and me / I hate that most of our memories / Are some sad melodies,” he notes with an almost audible sigh in his vocal delivery.

While the verses pack emotions, the real emotional punch arrives in the chorus, as Scott, Kelley and Haywood join to deliver the fragile, tear-soaked lyrics:

“Why can't we be a love song / That lasts 'til the end of time / The kind that walks you down the aisle, never gets old / Always makes you smile, greatest story told / Gets the world singing along / Why can't we be a love song,” the group question as they pine for a steadfast romantic relationship.

“A Love Song” is the latest preview of Lady A’s new collection of music. They first introduced the as-yet-untitled project in September with “Love You Back.”

Lady A are currently on the closing leg of their Request Line Tour, after which, they’ll play an Opry Christmas Show in Nashville on Dec. 11.