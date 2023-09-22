Lady A find themselves longing for a love just out of reach during "Love You Back," their new song.

The mid-tempo country track is next up from a new project, release date TBD.

Lady A's last studio album release was What a Song Can Do (2021), and their last radio single was "Summer State of Mind" (2022).

Over the last year, Charles Kelley's sobriety has led headlines about the band. They released a song called "As Far as You Could" that's described as a goodbye letter to alcohol.

Lady A are nominated in the Vocal Group of the Year category at the 2023 CMA Awards.

"Love You Back" features familiar Lady A harmonies, but recalls their early hits as Charles Kelley sings lead for verse No. 1 and Hillary Scott comes in for the second. Dave Haywood's mandolin leads an organic arrangement that swells through the final chorus.

"A memory can't tell you how to make you feel / In the moonlight glow of a shotgun seat / A memory can't pick out a diamond ring / And say I do under an old oak tree," the group sing.

James McNair, Lindsay Rhimes and Emily Weisband wrote "Love You Back," and Dann Huff returns to produce, as he's done on each of Lady A's last two albums.

Lady A will perform "Love You Back" on Today next Tuesday (Sept. 26), but the reveal of this new song stops short of calling it a radio single. Over the last several months, the trio has shared new songs, but not announced a new EP or full length album.

Currently, Lady A are on the Request Line Tour through October.