Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol."

"This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a 3-minute and 50-second audio file.

"I wrote 'As Far as You Could' with my bandmate Dave and the talented Jimmy Robbins and this is the demo. This song was very therapeutic to write and I hope it can meet someone where they are."

The song — set to a simple piano — finds Kelley speaking directly to the bottle as he recounts all the moments he felt he needed alcohol. He shares that he felt he needed a buzz in order to put on a good show or impress the woman who would become his wife. Kelley also confesses that what started out as a friendly relationship with the substance turned into something else entirely.

“Cause you took me high / but you sure as hell brought me down / you said goodbye ... But I’m gonna see you around / and to tell the truth / I thought I never would / but it’s time I finally put you down for good / cause you’ve taken me as far as you could,” he sings in the chorus.

The final verse is one of triumph. Kelley closes out the song admitting he never thought he could conquer his addiction, but he's the one standing victorious in this battle.

“You’re a part of my story / good times I won’t forget / I can say I’m glad you’re gone / but can’t say I wish we never met / cause you took me high / but you sure as hell brought me down / You put up a good fight / but looks who’s standing now / oh to tell the truth I thought I never would / But it’s time I finally put you down for good / Had to almost lose it all before I understood / that you’ve taken me as far you could,” he sings.

Several country artists chimed in in the comments: Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney, Cole Swindell and others shared their support.

Kelley's struggle with alcohol became public this year when Lady A announced they would be postponing their Request Line Tour to support his sobriety.

"We are a band, but more importantly ... we're family," the band shared in a note. "We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Most recently, Lady A were on hand as presenters at the 2022 CMA Awards. They were also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year, which was ultimately awarded to Old Dominion. They have yet to announce specific dates for the rescheduled Request Line Tour, but it is expected to happen in 2023.