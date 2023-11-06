Keith Urban, Lady A, Jordan Davis and Darius Rucker are just a few of the A-Listers on deck to hand out trophies during the 2023 CMA Awards. Just two days before the big night, the Country Music Association has announced its full list of presenters.

Also included in the presenters lineup are Parker McCollum, Craig Morgan, Martina McBride, Chris Young, Hailey Whitters, Sara Evans, Bill Anderson and Brian Kelley.

Several out-of-genre stars are also making an appearance onstage. Actors Kevin Cahoon and Cynthia Erivo will present during the show, as will comedian Nate Bargatze, pop legend Paula Abdul, professional baseball player Corey Seager and star of the reality series the Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner.

Nominees and performers for the 2023 CMA Awards have already been announced, including country A-Listers like Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney and many more.

The event will feature a number of high-profile collaborations and live events. Rapper Post Malone will give a performance during the show, joined by Wallen and Hardy. In another out-of-genre collab, Jelly will welcome R&B star K. Michelle to the stage for a live rendition of their "Love Can Build a Bridge" cover in tribute to The Judds.

A number of artists — including Chesney, Jackson and Zac Brown Band — will share the stage for a tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.

The 2023 CMAs are set to take place Wednesday (Nov. 8) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The show will air on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are on deck to co-host the event for their second year in a row.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.