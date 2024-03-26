Keith Urban is ready to add 'driving instructor' to his resume. He and wife Nicole Kidman's oldest daughter, Sunday Rose, turns 16 this year, which means it's time for her to start driving.

And Urban says he will teach his daughter to drive, not Kidman.

Chatting with Taste of Country Nights recently, Urban explained that he has more patience than his wife when it comes to things like that.

Plus, he's not scared.

"Stuff's gonna happen, hopefully if they go slow enough ... someone said to me at the time, if you go slow, small things happen. If you go fast, big things happen," the "Messed Up as Me" singer relates.

Urban notes that that advice is about as "simple as it gets," but extremely true.

The Aussie-American country star does seem like he'd be a great teacher for young learners: Not only was he a judge on American Idol from Season 12 through Season 15, but he was a vocal coach on the Australian version of The Voice.

And as of this week, he's been revealed as the newest "mega mentor" on the American version of The Voice, helping out his fellow country stars Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay, who are current judges.

So, one would imagine in his own home, he's a pretty good teacher, too.

"I just love being a parent," Urban told ABC News in 2018. "I didn't know that I'd ever get to be one."

"It's an incredible feeling," the "You'll Think of Me" singer said at the time, "And I love having girls. You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it's been quite the learning curve in a really good way."

The couple's younger daughter, Faith Margaret, will turn 14 years old in December, so it won't be long before he's teaching her to drive, too. As a cool-and-collected and patient father, Urban is the right person to teach his girls to drive — but hopefully they haven't heard his hit song "Cop Car."

