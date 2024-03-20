Keith Urban’s 15 Best Collaborations, Ranked

Keith Urban is a jack of all trades when it comes to music: From his smooth vocals to his exciting guitar riffs, it's no wonder the country singer has a career that spans more than three decades and has been recognized around the world.

The Australian artist has also become known for his work with other artists, both in country music and other genres.

Urban's notable in-genre collaborations are with female singers like Carrie Underwood on "The Fighter" and Miranda Lambert on "We Were Us," and he has also worked with the iconic Dolly Parton on a special remake of Johnny Mathis' 1956 classic "The Twelfth of Never."

He's jumped on tracks outside of country, too, with Pink ("One Too Many"), Nelly Furtado ("In God's Hands") and Julia Michaels ("Coming Home"). And no one could forget his work with Taylor Swift on "Highway Don't Care" and "That's When."

Urban has lent both his vocals and guitar skills to tracks like "Start a Band" with Brad Paisley and "Throw It Back" with Breland. Perhaps his most uplifting collaboration was in the form of a super-collaboration with a handful of other artists on "Be a Light." The inspirational track features Urban, Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Lady A's Hillary Scott and contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin.

Urban has never been afraid to try new things when it comes to his music. He remains curious in his approach to his craft and allows himself to experiment which has afforded him much success in the industry.