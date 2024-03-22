Hollywood is nice, but apparently Nashville has a "draw" that just keeps bringing people in. Who knew so many famous Hollywood celebs have chosen Music City as their home?

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have planted their roots in Nashville. Some of the stars have even started businesses, which keeps them hanging around even more.

You might even catch an A-lister at your favorite restaurant in Music City!

Kidman is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world who happens to have a Nashville address. She is married to country star and fellow Australian Keith Urban. According to Galavante, the actor and her main squeeze have been spotted at local restaurants such as the Pancake Pantry.

Witherspoon is no stranger to Nashville, either: She has shared her love for country music on social media and spent her early years in Nashville, where her mom currently resides. The Hollywood star owns a boutique in town called Draper James, which reflects the Nashville aesthetic and her love for the city.

There's also Justin Timberlake — a Memphis native — and his wife Jessica Biel, who own the Twelve Thirty Club on Broadway. It is a New York-style restaurant with music, a bar and a club.

10 Surprising Celebrities Who Live in Nashville Even A-list Hollywood stars love Music City! Here's a list of surprising celebs who call Nashville home. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor

20 Celebrities Jelly Roll Met at the 2024 Grammys One thing is for sure when it comes to Jelly Roll: He'll never miss an opportunity to meet celebs.

As a nominee for his first Grammy in 2024 — he was up for the all-genre Best New Artist — the country newcomer attended the ceremony and hob-knobbed with some pretty big names in the music industry. He met artists like Ed Sheeran, Kelly Clarkson and even Taylor Swift!

Pictures show that Jelly Roll also met Paul McCartney, Sammy Hagar and Lenny Kravitz at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony leading up to the Grammys. The show was honoring Jon Bon Jovi, whom he also had the pleasure of meeting.

Here are 20 celebrities Jelly Roll rubbed elbows with during Grammys week.

Cute Photos of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman That Capture Their Love Since their chance meeting in 2005, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been one of the cutest couples in the spotlight. The pair were quick to get married and have kept the fire alive in their marriage for nearly 20 years. Urban and Kidman also share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

What makes their relationship so special? Their undying support of one another. Despite busy jobs in high-profile industries, the two make time for one another. Which usually results in a cute photo or two.

PICTURES: See Inside Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman's Luxurious Tennessee Farmhouse Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were living it up in their 5,086-square-foot, 4-bedroom farmhouse in Franklin, Tenn., a rural community 30 minutes outside of Nashville. The house is beautifully well-appointed. The master bedroom features a very large walk-in closet, and the gated, 35-acre property also includes a gym, recreation rooms, an office and a three-car garage, as well as a utility barn. The couple sold their rural farmhouse in 2018 for $2.7 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker