10 Surprising Celebrities Who Live in Nashville
Hollywood is nice, but apparently Nashville has a "draw" that just keeps bringing people in. Who knew so many famous Hollywood celebs have chosen Music City as their home?
Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have planted their roots in Nashville. Some of the stars have even started businesses, which keeps them hanging around even more.
You might even catch an A-lister at your favorite restaurant in Music City!
Kidman is one of the most well-known celebrities in the world who happens to have a Nashville address. She is married to country star and fellow Australian Keith Urban. According to Galavante, the actor and her main squeeze have been spotted at local restaurants such as the Pancake Pantry.
Witherspoon is no stranger to Nashville, either: She has shared her love for country music on social media and spent her early years in Nashville, where her mom currently resides. The Hollywood star owns a boutique in town called Draper James, which reflects the Nashville aesthetic and her love for the city.
There's also Justin Timberlake — a Memphis native — and his wife Jessica Biel, who own the Twelve Thirty Club on Broadway. It is a New York-style restaurant with music, a bar and a club.
