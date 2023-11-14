CMA Country Christmas will return in 2023 for its 14th year of festive musical fun.

This year's lineup includes newly-crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson, plus Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Jordan Davis, Lady A and the War and Treaty. Christian rock artist Zach Williams is also on board — he'll perform with Wilson — as is violinist and CMA Country Christmas mainstay Lindsay Stirling.

A sneak peek preview of the show gives fans an early look at the star's dazzling holiday outfits as they perform: Some, like Davis and Lady A's Dave Haywood, are timelessly classic with formal black, while others, like Wilson and Pardi, put a playful country twist on the holiday season.

The holiday special will be hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant, who are also both performing.

The show was taped in front of a live studio audience in Nashville, showcasing an array of Christmas classics and original numbers from the performers. The artists will perform in front of a beautifully appointed holiday backdrop, featuring artificial Christmas trees and specialty holiday decor from Balsam Hill. More information about the scenery fans will be seeing as they watch the show is available here.

This year's CMA Country Christmas will air on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 8PM ET on ABC. The hour-long special will be available to watch next day on Hulu and Disney+.