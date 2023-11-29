The Playoffs for this season of The Voice concluded on Tuesday (Nov. 28) night with John Legend’s team taking the Playoff stage.

One of the acts vying fighting to make it to the next round of competition was Kristen Brown. Brown is the only country artist on the R&B singer’s roster; earlier in the season she was stolen from Gwen Stefani’s team.

For her time on the Playoffs stage, Brown chose to sing Lady A’s “Need You Now.” During the coaching session, Legend gave kudos to how the hopeful tackled the song, building up the intensity of her vocals as the story unfolded. Legend encouraged Brown to give the Playoffs her all and deliver the song just like she did in rehearsals, inviting the audience to come along with her on the “journey.”

Brown took Legend’s advice. Throughout her performance, she steadily built the intensity of her vocals before ending on a tender note. Press play below to see her take on Lady A’s 2009 hit.

Her delivery paid off in accolades from the coaches. Niall Horan expressed that song was an “absolutely perfect” fit for Brown and applauded her breath work to be able to deliver such strong vocals without losing control.

Reba McEntire offered up what could be the best compliment any aspiring country artist could get from someone of her stature in the genre; “you represent country music so well, I think you need to go to the top!”

Legend was equally as pleased with Brown’s performance, calling it “perfectly executed” and “flawless.”

In this stage of the competition, the talent runs thick and, unfortunately for Brown, she did not clinch a spot in the live shows. At the close of the show, it was announced that Lila Forde, Mac Royals and AZAN would advance to represent Team Legend in the next phase of the competition.

The live shows kick off when The Voice returns on Monday (Dec. 4) on NBC.