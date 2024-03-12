&#8216;The Voice': Reba McEntire Completes Her Team After L. Rodgers&#8217; Powerful Rolling Stones Cover [Watch]

Reba McEntire has completed her team for Season 25 of The Voice after a powerful audition on Tuesday night (March 12). The country legend turned her chair for L. Rodgers after Rodgers delivered a stunning cover of the Rolling Stones classic, "Wild Horses."

The 34-year-old singer took the stage in a black dress, sporting a number of tattoos and a shaved head as she launched into the classic ballad. She sang over a sparse background of a single acoustic guitar, beginning in her lower register, but powering up into her upper range as she progressed into the chorus.

See her performance in the video clip below:

A particularly tricky high vocal part got McEntire to turn her chair at the last minute, and Rodgers did not try to hide her excitement as her eyes went wide and the country icon smiled at her.

"I loved your voice," McEntire told the singer. "I loved the roundness of it, the fullness of it. You're a powerhouse!"

"You have touched my soul throughout my entire life," Rodgers told McEntire, adding that she and her wife have been re-watching Reba.

"I love all of you so much," Rodgers gushed to the judges, becoming visibly emotional as she told McEntire, "but I gotta say you're my favorite!"

The other judges also shared effusive praise, but the moment clearly belonged to Rodgers and McEntire, who sealed their new partnership with a hug.

Tuesday night marked the final night of the Season 25 Blind Auditions on The Voice. The iconic reality singing competition will move into its next phase next week.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

