How Lady A’s Charles Kelley Sings Drinking Songs Sober

Charles Kelley, the singer from Lady A, has been sober now for about 18 months. He entered rehab in August of 2022, after his wife told him he needed to and that she was going to see a divorce attorney.

On the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights on Demand, I sat down with Lady A and swung the attention for a moment Kelley's way. I asked him if it is hard to perform any Lady A songs now that he has been sober for a length of time.

Kelley responded, "I been sober now, a little over a year and a half, and everybody's like, 'You still gonna sing 'Bartender' or the chorus, 'I'm a little drunk'? I was like, 'Yeah, it was part of my life for ... I mean, you know, I mean, Warren Brothers told me one time, they're sober, and they're like, 'I wrote the best drinking songs ever written, five years sober.'"

Kelley continued, "To me, it's like, there's absolutely nothing wrong with drinking, it's just I couldn't, I can't drink anymore. So no, I mean, I think that's part of our catalog and they're just great songs that'll always have great memories. Listen, I had some great times. I had some low times too, but, when it was fun, it was fun and you know, I can always remember that."

Lady A just wrapped up their Request Line tour and released a brand-new song titled "Love You Back."

Check out my full interview with Lady A on this week's episode of Taste of Country Nights on Demand here, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

18 Country Artists Who Are Sober Although country music is known for its raucous drinking songs, several artists have sworn off the stuff completely. Be it a lifestyle change or a life-saving decision, each one of these artists can say that that their lives have changed for the better since giving up the bottle. They are sober and proud.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker