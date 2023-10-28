Can Lady A Head Up the Top Country Music Videos of the Week?

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Lady A have just released a video for their poignant new song, "A Love Song." Will they lead the most popular country music videos of the week?

We're about to find out.

The trio are up against new clips from Shy Carter and Frank Ray, Matt Schuster and Nate Smith this week. Kelleigh Bannen and Maren Morris debut in the Top 10 in this week's countdown, marking the second week in a row the Top 10 has seen major change.

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual. 

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

  • 10

    "The Tree"

    Maren Morris
  • 9

    "I Know Better Now"

    Kelleigh Bannen
  • 8

    "In Your Love"

    Tyler Childers
  • 7

    "Too Late for Sorry"

    HuneyFire
  • 6

    "Seven Minutes in Heaven"

    Reba McEntire
  • 5

    "I'm Offended"

    John Rich
  • 4

    "Fall in Love With Me"

    Morgan Wade
  • 3

    "If You Were Mine"

    Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges
  • 2

    "Old Country Song"

    Whey Jennings and Wes Shipp
  • 1

    "Remember My Name"

    Home Free

Make a Case for Your Favorite Music Videos!

If you don't see your favorite video in this week's Top 10, or think one should be voted higher, tell everyone why in the comments section below. The Taste of Country Top 10 Video Countdown is 100 percent decided by fan vote, so if you want a video to hit No. 1, you'll need to fight for it.

