9 CMA Awards Nominations Snubs in 2023, Ranked
If you see Morgan Wallen today, give him a knowing nod, but leave him alone to get over an egregious CMA Awards nominations snub.
The hitmaker — yes, we know he's an Entertainer of the Year nominee — deserved better from CMA voters, but his snub (No. 2 on our list below) shines a bright light on a place where logic should live. Awards show voters lead with their hearts and try to spread the joy. They also forget about the only country group to notch a No. 1 hit on radio since Donald Trump was president, but that rant can wait until No. 3.
Typically we focus on snubs and surprises after the CMA nominations are revealed, but there was really only one surprise: Lainey Wilson's inclusion in the Entertainer of the Year category was the breath of fresh air the nominations list needed to avoid being thought of as same-old, same-old. With nine nominations in 2023, it's clear Wilson's hard work has paid off. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer is the poster child for achieving your dreams the old fashioned way.
The 2023 CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 8. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts.
*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.