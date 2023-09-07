9 CMA Awards Nominations Snubs in 2023, Ranked

If you see Morgan Wallen today, give him a knowing nod, but leave him alone to get over an egregious CMA Awards nominations snub.

The hitmaker — yes, we know he's an Entertainer of the Year nominee — deserved better from CMA voters, but his snub (No. 2 on our list below) shines a bright light on a place where logic should live. Awards show voters lead with their hearts and try to spread the joy. They also forget about the only country group to notch a No. 1 hit on radio since Donald Trump was president, but that rant can wait until No. 3.

Typically we focus on snubs and surprises after the CMA nominations are revealed, but there was really only one surprise: Lainey Wilson's inclusion in the Entertainer of the Year category was the breath of fresh air the nominations list needed to avoid being thought of as same-old, same-old. With nine nominations in 2023, it's clear Wilson's hard work has paid off. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer is the poster child for achieving your dreams the old fashioned way.

The 2023 CMA Awards will air on ABC on Nov. 8. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts.

2023 CMA Awards Nominations Snubs, Ranked The nine snubs found on this reaction to Thursday's (Sept. 7) 2023 CMA Awards nominations announcement range from "Drat!" to "Aww, come on!" to "You've gotta be freaking kidding!"

As for the group listed below? Well some (we see you, Kane Brown ) are used to it, while others got a goose egg with no warning. The last three snubs on this ranked list are particularly egregious. Each one highlights a space where logic should live, but does not.