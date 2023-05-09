Chris Janson Drops Details on His Next Album, ‘The Outlaw Side of Me’

Chris Janson's recently released collaboration with Dolly Parton and Slash is just the tip of the iceberg: Turns out, he's got an entire new album in the holster.

In an album trailer video posted to his social media, Janson shares all the details on his next project, which he's calling The Outlaw Side of Me. The track list includes his current single, "All I Need Is You," plus the previously shared "Tap That" and his mega-watt, cross-genre collaboration, "21 Forever."

But that's not all. The full collection consists of 14 tracks, including an album-closing alternate version of "21 Forever" that features only Slash. Two more big names turn up over the course of the track listing, too. The sixth track, "Hank the Hell Out of the Honkytonk," features Brantley Gilbert. Several songs later, Darius Rucker joins the party with a duet called "Every Day of the Week."

Piece by piece, Janson explains in the trailer video, The Outlaw Side of Me tells his story.

"From the outlaw side of me, to the rowdy side of me, to the honky tonk side of me, to the love side of me with 'All I Need Is You.' To the beer-drinkin', fun, hell-raisin', live-playin' side of me, with songs like 'Tap That,'" he elaborates. "I'll tell ya, from top to bottom, [this is the] first time I ever made an album, and The Outlaw Side of Me is that album, to where when I play it from the top, I finish at the bottom, I go, 'I'm proud of that.'"

The Outlaw Side of Me is due for release on June 16, and it's available to preorder now. The album is Janson's first since leaving his longtime label home of Warner Music Nashville and signing to Big Machine Label Group.

Chris Janson, The Outlaw Side of Me Track List:

1. "Rowdy Gentle Man"

2. "Honkytonk Minute"

3. "Outlaw Side of Me"

4. "All I Need Is You"

5. "Hank the Hell Out of the Honkytonk" (feat. Brantley Gilbert)

6. "Dirt in My Life"

7. "Tap That"

8. "Good Folks Goin' to Work"

9. "G.O.A.T."

10. "Get It Right"

11. "Every Day of the Week" (feat. Darius Rucker)

12. "21 Forever" (feat. Dolly Parton and Slash)

13. "Days in the Field"

14. "21 Forever" (feat. Slash)