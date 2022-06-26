Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Remembers His Late Wife Beth: ‘I Feel You All the Time’

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman shared a tender tribute to his late wife, Beth Chapman, on social media on Sunday (June 26) to mark the third anniversary of her death.

"You've been partying with the angels for three years," he wrote, alongside a smiling photograph of Beth. "I feel you all the time. Thanks for watching over us. We love you."

Beth died in 2019 at the age of 51, following a battle with cancer. She was first diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer in 2017, and was given a clean bill of health a couple of months later after surgery, but the next year, she announced that her cancer had returned.

In addition to being married since 2006 -- and an on again, off-again couple for more than a decade prior to that -- Dog and Beth were reality television co-stars and business partners. They rose to fame in the 2000s, thanks to their A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 until 2012 and chronicled Dog's work hunting down fugitives. Multiple spin-offs of the show ensued, including Dog's Most Wanted, which followed Beth's illness and death as a prominent story line.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis. Beth has often been remembered on social media by her kids, and on the third anniversary of her death, Bonnie posted a lengthy message reflecting on the sometimes-turbulent, but always loving relationship she shared with her mother.

"We always had our differences but I know you're proud," Bonnie's message reads in part. "I know you've seen everything that makes me the person that I am and I know you understand. I'm so thankful for the years I had with you, the years I had a mother. I know you always tried your best, even when I was a handful. I'm grateful for it all. I'm grateful I had you as a mom."

