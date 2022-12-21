Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado.

Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at Zillow. It sits on over nine acres of land and features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and space for raising horses. In fact, the lot backs up to a private horse trail.

The listing also highlights a home theater, hardwood floors, a 1,000-square-foot garage with enough parking for eight vehicles and amenities found in many homes of the rich and famous (wet bars, multiple fireplaces, an elevated patio etc ...). The house was built in 1999, but Chapman bought in 2009 for $750,000. It first went on the market in October, for $1.69 million meaning that, even though he had to reduce his price, he still profited quite handsomely at closing.

As for where Chapman and wife Francie will live now, the New York Post says it's Florida. In fact, the star has already moved there to soak up the sunshine, but it's not clear which part of the state he's living in. Many may recall he spent significant time in Florida in 2021 searching for Brian Laundrie, who later confessed to killing Gabby Petito.

Professionally, he plans to make shutting down sex trafficking rings his next cause.

Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker listed Dog the Bounty Hunter's Colorado home. See pictures of the interior and exterior below.

PICTURES: See Inside Dog the Bounty Hunter's Massive Colorado Mansion Duane "Dog" Chapman sold this 6,200-square-foot home in Castle Rock, Colo. for a shade under $1.6 million. Photos show that every living space comes with expansive views of the mountains surrounding his home. Until recently, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star lived in this mansion with wife Francie Frane. They're said to now be living in Florida.

Karen Beville and Scott Beville of Coldwell Banker listed the property. More details are available through Zillow